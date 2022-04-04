N.L. reports two more deaths from COVID-19, hospitalizations reach new high at 43
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two more deaths from COVID-19 and a new high in the number of hospitalizations linked to the pandemic.
Data posted to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard indicates 43 people are hospitalized because of the disease, including nine patients in critical care.
Health officials have said the province's health-care system can handle between 40 and 60 COVID-19 patients before capacity is overwhelmed.
Officials reported 520 new cases of the disease from the weekend and 154 new infections Monday.
Meanwhile, Labrador's Inuit government says there is COVID-19 activity in all five of its communities along the region's north coast.
The Nunatsiavut government said in a recent news release all of its residents should remain vigilant and protect themselves against exposure, despite the province's decision to drop all pandemic-related health restrictions in mid-March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians face barriers in bid to join fight in Ukraine
Some Canadians who want to pick up arms for Ukraine say they have faced unexpected hurdles, with some finding a lack of organization even as others have been turned away before they can get out the door.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | WATCH: Grim scenes outside Kyiv suggest Russian troops massacred civilians
Grisly scenes from areas outside the Ukrainian capital suggest Russian troops carried out massacres as they retreated.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy addressing UN amid outrage over civilian deaths
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to speak Tuesday to UN Security Council diplomats outraged by growing evidence that Russian forces deliberately killed civilians, many of them shot in yards, streets and homes, and their bodies left in the open.
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
Archbishop says pope wants to repeat his residential school apology on Canadian soil
The archbishop of Edmonton says the apology from Pope Francis for the role the Roman Catholic Church played in the residential school system is just the first step on the road to healing.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.
'A total genocide': Ukrainian MP gives first-hand account of Bucha visit
A member of Ukrainian Parliament, who toured the streets of Bucha on Sunday and Monday, says what she saw amounts to a 'total genocide.'
Rise in online child abuse prompts call for new law forcing removal of harmful images
Lianna McDonald, one of Canada's foremost experts on child protection online, says she is 'very optimistic' that a panel advising cabinet ministers about combating online harm can map out a way to protect minors from sexual exploitation on the internet.
Twitter stock soars after Elon Musk news: What does this mean for the controversial billionaire?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s surprise stake in Twitter is just 'the first strike' to shake up the company, according to a Wall Street executive.
Toronto
-
'I feel very helpless': Ukrainian refugees fleeing invasion start settling around GTA
Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion are starting to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area, charting a new path as they continue to watch more death and destruction in their homeland.
-
Ontario mother begs for answers after daughter suffers fatal fall from construction site
The mother of an Ontario artist and activist who was found dead at a Toronto construction site last week says she has not been permitted to see her daughter’s body and that many of her questions around the incident remain unanswered.
-
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
Calgary
-
Monday drive-by shooting injures no one in northeast Calgary
A recent string of gunfire incidents continued Monday night with a drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary.
-
'It's not enough': Calgarian says Ukraine needs more support to fight war
As global outrage against Russia continues and the threats of more sanctions loom, at least one Ukrainian-Canadian is hoping the world will do more.
-
Calgary man charged in Radisson Heights homicide
A Calgary man faces charges in relation to a homicide that took place in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Radisson Heights last Friday.
Montreal
-
Experts say masks still a top tool as Quebec considers prolonging mandate
As Quebec ponders bucking the Canadian trend by prolonging its mask mandate, experts say face coverings are still an effective tool to limit COVID-19 transmission.
-
Bill 96: Quebec Liberals request withdrawal of CEGEP French course amendment
As part of legislation aimed at reinforcing language laws in Quebec, the amendment would require students at English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French in order to graduate.
-
Quebec MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault trial to begin on Nov. 7
Rimouski MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault jury trial will finally begin on Nov. 7. It's scheduled to last three weeks.
Edmonton
-
2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Edmonton.
-
'Nature is healing': Edmonton votes to forgo pesticides, rely on natural mosquito control
The city voted to take a more natural approach to manage mosquito populations this season.
-
Northeast Edmonton police chase injures 2 officers, 2 residents
One man was arrested and four people, including two police officers, were taken to hospital after the driver of a stolen truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Several Manitoulin properties now protected by conservancy group
The Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy has set aside seven properties its been able to acquire in the last week, four of them are on Manitoulin Island.
-
Sudbury looking at how stormwater is generated, making fees fairer
The City of Greater Sudbury has extended its public consultation about stormwater management and who is charged for it.
-
Highway 6 improvements to be made over next two years
Work will soon start on the rehabilitation of 16 kms of Highway 6 as you head in or out of Manitoulin Island.
London
-
Risk of COVID-19 ‘very high’ as Middlesex-London Health Unit declares sixth wave
London and Middlesex County have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Husband upset after man gets five-and-a-half years for impaired crash that killed his wife
Richard Devine continues to have sleepless nights and stressful days when he thinks about how his wife Cindy died in a fiery crash.
-
Couple found dead near Brussels Ont. identified by OPP
Huron OPP have released the names of the victims and an accused suspect after two people were found dead at a home in Brussels, Ont. on March 30.
Winnipeg
-
Crown alleges accused in Eduardo Balaquit's disappearance and death driven by financial desperation
A trial started Monday morning for a man charged with manslaughter in the death and disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
COVID-19: Questions remain on how to prevent transmission
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
-
Manitoba businesses struggling to find skilled workers, experts say
An expansion of a Winnipeg-based furniture company is set to create hundreds of jobs in the city, but experts say finding qualified workers is difficult right now.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa-based study looking into why deaths by suicide declined during pandemic
A new study suggests there has been a decrease in the number of suicides during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
-
No injuries reported in Barrhaven fire
No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at a home in Barrhaven early Monday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyer
A Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
2,200 Wayne Gretzky cards among hockey memorabilia taken in Sask. theft: RCMP
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.
-
Grammy-winning album showcases a young Joni Mitchell's 'Elven' voice
Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday night: Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives - Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).
Vancouver
-
Mother and daughters from Bucha, Ukraine welcomed by West Vancouver couple
A mother and her two daughters are settling into their new home in West Vancouver, after a harrowing journey from their hometown of Bucha, Ukraine.
-
Nearly two dozen sea lions breached a Tofino, B.C., fish farm and won't leave
Nearly two dozen sea lions were spotted feasting on farmed Atlantic salmon at a Vancouver Island fish farm Sunday – and they still haven’t left.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up again as B.C. prepares for weekly updates
The B.C. government announced another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, along with a launch date for the province's weekly pandemic updates.
Regina
-
2,200 Wayne Gretzky cards among hockey memorabilia taken in Sask. theft: RCMP
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.
-
SLGA dealing with information breach
The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is dealing with a hack that caused an information breach shortly after Christmas.
-
Grammy-winning album showcases a young Joni Mitchell's 'Elven' voice
Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday night: Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives - Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).
Vancouver Island
-
9 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria currently have COVID-19 cases on board: CDC
Nine of the 11 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria this month currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
-
Island Health reports 154 new COVID-19 cases; updates to transition to weekly
B.C. health officials say 728 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province over the weekend.
-
Man arrested after Victoria father assaulted while walking with family
Victoria police say a man was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly attacked another man who was walking with his family in the Rockland area.