N.L.'s Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project delayed again, this time until May 31

The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador is seen on July 14, 2015. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press) The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador is seen on July 14, 2015. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press)

Atlantic Top Stories