N.L.'s Quidi Vidi village drops 'plantation' from building name ahead of royal visit

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

A historic fishing neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L., is renaming one of its buildings ahead of a visit by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen confirmed in a statement the Quidi Vidi Village Plantation is being renamed to better reflect its current vocation as an arts incubator.

The statement adds that while the facility operated in the past as a fishing plantation, the name may confuse or offend some visitors.

The heir to the throne and his wife are set to visit the site, which is referred to as the Quidi Vidi Village Artisan Studios in the official agenda, during their tour of Canada on May 17.

Breen's statement says the building will be renamed in 2022 following a consultation process, although the neighbourhood's website and social media accounts have already been changed to reflect the new name.

Prof. Jeff Webb with the history department at Memorial University of Newfoundland says that while the word "plantation" is often associated with the American South, the term "planter" was used in 17th-century Newfoundland and Labrador to describe the head of a small fishery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.