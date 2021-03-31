ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Ches Crosbie is stepping down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives following his party's defeat in the Newfoundland and Labrador election.

Crosbie announced his decision at a news conference Wednesday morning, in his first public appearance since the election results were announced on Saturday.

"When I sought the leadership of the (Progressive Conservative) party in 2018, I ran on ethics, integrity, jobs and growth," he told reporters. "I believe I leave the party in better shape than the shape in which I'd found it."

Newfoundland and Labrador's pandemic-delayed election stretched over a 10-week period punctuated by controversies surrounding the election authority's management of the vote. After a COVID-19 outbreak prompted officials to cancel in-person voting on Feb. 13 and shift to mail-in ballots, preliminary results were released Saturday.

The Liberals, led by Andrew Furey, were re-elected with a slim majority, winning 22 of the province's 40 seats. The Tories were reduced to 13 seats from 15, while the New Democrats won two alongside three Independents.

In what was a major upset, Crosbie lost his seat in the St. John's district of Windsor Lake. His was one of two Progressive Conservative seats taken by the Liberals.

Crosbie told reporters he was proud of his run as Tory leader, particularly of the party's success beating back Dwight Ball's Liberal government to minority rule in the 2019 election. The night of that election, Crosbie made a scathing speech in which he refused to concede victory to Ball.

By contrast, he sent reporters a pre-recorded concession speech on Saturday after the results were announced.

On Wednesday, he said he was silent for the last four days so he could consult with his family and his party. "A couple of days later, I think I'm appearing before you in a measured way," he said.

Crosbie is the son of the late John Crosbie, a former federal and provincial politician known for being outspoken and controversial. Like his father, Crosbie was unafraid of ruffling feathers. While Furey ran a low-risk campaign, which began with a pledge to increase grants for community gardens, Crosbie was unabashed in bringing up the province's towering financial challenges and its brushes with insolvency.

Furey accused him of waving the flag of defeat and "campaigning to be the last premier of Newfoundland and Labrador." Crosbie shot back, saying he was a "straight shooter" who didn't mince words.

The Liberal leader also shied away from commenting on the messy election and its management. Crosbie, meanwhile, was unapologetically critical of the vote, saying it was a "shambles" and that it made Newfoundland and Labrador a "laughing stock" in the rest of the country.

He was no less reserved on Wednesday morning. "One could wonder whether the rule of law was being followed throughout the process," Crosbie said. "I think there will be legal actions taken by various people," without saying by whom.

Crosbie was a lawyer who specialized in class-action lawsuits before he was elected leader of the Progressive Conservative party in 2018.

When asked if he'd be leading lawsuits on behalf of voters who say they were disenfranchised because of the switch to mail-in ballots, Crosbie said he's not expecting to return to law -- at least not at the moment.

"But if someone were to approach me for help, even though I'm not allowed to give legal advice, I'd be of assistance to people where I could be," he said.

Crosbie will be succeeded by David Brazil, who won the riding of Conception Bay East-Bell Island. Brazil will act as interim leader of the party and said he will not run in the next leadership election.

Brazil told reporters the party will issue a news release in the coming days about whether any of its candidates will seek a judicial recount or otherwise challenge Saturday's election results.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.