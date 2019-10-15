

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A Newfoundland town has called in a trapper to deal with a group of pesky beavers that have been felling trees on private property -- in some cases onto power lines.

Beavers are common to the Humber River, which runs through the town of Deer Lake in western Newfoundland.

In recent years the rodents have developed an affinity for trees in residential areas, clear cutting as many as 14 on one property in a single night.

Keith Park, a municipal enforcement officer with the town of Deer Lake, says the beavers have become more brazen because new residential developments have been built closer to their homes.

A trapper was called in this month, for the second year in a row.

Park says as of Tuesday, the trapper reported six beavers have been caught and the issue appears to have abated for now.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.