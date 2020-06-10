HALIFAX -- June 10 is officially Stop The Violence Day in Nova Scotia, an initiative started by activist Quentrel Provo eight years ago.

At a time when rallies continue around the world, marking Stop The Violence Day in Nova Scotia had special significance for Provo.

“I reflect on the lives that we've lost a lot, because that keeps me motivated to do more,” says Provo.

Provo began the Stop The Violence movement in 2012, after his cousin Kaylin Diggs was killed outside a Halifax bar.

Since that time, Provo has advocated for peace and worked to help improve the lives of black Nova Scotians.

“When I started, I didn't want to be an activist. I didn't want to do this, but my pain took me down this path, seeing that something turn out of nothing, is really something to be proud of,” says Provo.

This year, Provo challenged others to wear red as a show of support and to spread love by performing an act of kindness for someone of another race.

“You don't even know how much of an impact that would have on someone's life, how great that would make them feel,” says Provo.

Provo has been a mentor to Nakeah Young’s elementary school students over the years, often visiting her classroom.

“This is something that these students can take through the next generation and they can pass on his message,” says Young.

“He's such a great role model for the children.”

Young took Provo’s challenge and performed an act of kindness, gifting a bottle of wine to a Black neighbor working in a long-term care home.

Best friends Amber Cromwell and Erin Spencer also participated. Spencer posted about her friend on social media and Cromwell wrote a series of thank you cards.

“This day is super important to me, and the community, and the world,” says Cromwell.

Both Cromwell and Spencer say what Provo has done, and continues to do, has always been important, but those efforts have taken on even greater meaning in recent times.

“It's just really important to come together as a human race,” says Spencer.

“Once you know better, you can do better, and I think that we see a lot of people doing better,” says Cromwell.

While his efforts have brought him honours and accolades over the years, Provo says what matters most is making a difference in the lives of others.

“When all this dies down, when it's not in the media and it's not a hashtag, that's when the real work starts, and I hope and pray that we're going in the right direction,” says Provo.