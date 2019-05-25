

CTV Atlantic





Halifax based anti-violence activist Quentrel Provo has been named to an international list of the 100 most influential people of African descent under 40-years-old.

“It’s an amazing feeling” said Provo. “It’s something that I’ve never dreamed of, to be named on a list with these incredible celebrities.”

The list is compiled by an organization called Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD). Past honourees include Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Tiger Woods, as well as prominent community and business leaders from across the world.

Provo is the first African Nova Scotian honouree to make the prestigious list.

“It’s just a huge honour and I keep telling people, yeah this is a huge prestigious honour, but as big as it is, the biggest reward I’ve had is impacting and changing lives,” says Provo.

Seven years ago, Provo founded Stop the Violence, Spread the Love, a brand aimed at eliminating violence in our communities. He was inspired to create the campaign after his cousin, Kaylin Diggs, died after being assaulted outside a downtown Halifax bar in 2012.

Provo has since organized annual marches and other events spreading his message of peace and positivity across the province. In February of 2018, he fundraised thousands of dollars, sending 400 African Nova Scotian youth to see ‘Black Panther’ at a local movie theatre.

“When I look into the kids eyes, they deserve to grow up in a less violent society,” said Provo. “When I see these parents that have lost loved ones, they deserve better. And these victims that continue to suffer every day, they deserve better. So that’s what continues to push me to do what I do, and it’s been amazing.”

Provo will receive his award in September at a ceremony in New York City, which will follow the opening of the 74th UN General Assembly.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Amanda Debison.