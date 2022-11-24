N.S. announces $225,000 for Black Cultural Centre to preserve African Nova Scotian culture, history

The Nova Scotia government is giving $225,000 to the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook, N.S., to help advance the centre's vision to protect, preserve and promote African Nova Scotian culture and history.

The money will support the centre in implementing its 2022-25 strategy plan, which includes increasing the number of volunteers and enhancing collections and archives.

The province says the funding is in addition to $260,000 given to the centre for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“For decades, the Black Cultural Centre has been a focal point of celebration, education and inspiration – welcoming national and international visitors, hosting community events and preserving African Nova Scotian culture and history,” said Steve Craig, minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, on behalf of Pat Dunn, minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, in a news release.

“As we work to grow tourism and increase Nova Scotia’s population in the coming years, this investment will help the Black Cultural Centre grow as a community hub and a key destination.”

The centre, which opened in 1983, will mark its 40th anniversary next year.