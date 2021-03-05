HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has announced a $3 million compensation fund to help speed up the process of granting land titles to residents of historically Black communities in the province, who were denied titles to land that has been in their families for many generations.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced the fund in a release issued Friday morning.

"Today we are moving in the right direction and I am so pleased that we have been able to make this happen," said Rankin. "We have learned from working with communities over the last few years that we need to remove barriers and do more to ensure the success of the Land Titles Initiative."

The fund will be used to resolve cases that involve parties with completing claims and help speed up efforts under the Land Titles Initiative, established in 2017, to provide clear title to residents of the communities of North Preston, East Preston and Cherry Brook/Lake Loon in the Halifax area, and Lincolnville and Sunnyville in Guysborough County, who qualify under the initiative.

Two African Nova Scotian judges, The Honourable Corrine Sparks and The Honourable Valerie Miller (retired) have been appointed as commissioners to settle disputes.

Lawyer and community leader Angela Simmonds has been named as the executive director of the Land Titles Initiative and will lead the work across the various government departments involved.

"Hiring an executive director and making this further investment is certainly going to help tremendously,” says Spencer Colley, a Community Liason Committee representative for East Preston. “It's going to speed things up and make a big difference in getting the work done."

To date, the Land Titles Initiative has been successful in clearing approximately 194 parcels of land from more than 527 applications received, and more than 850 eligible parcels

All legal and surveyor fees involved in the Land Titles Initiative are covered at no cost to the applicants.

"African Nova Scotians from our historic Black communities are entitled to clear title to the land they live on,” said Tony Ince, Minister responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives and Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs. “Nova Scotia has a long, painful history of systemic anti-Black racism. These changes will improve access to justice and resolve more land titles claims without residents having to go to court, which can be a costly and intimidating process for many people. We must replace legal barriers with solutions to help create a more just and inclusive province."

Further information about the Lands Title Initiative can be found on Nova Scotia’s website.