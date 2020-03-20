HALIFAX -- There are now 15 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia as the province confirmed one more presumptive case Friday.

The province says the latest case is travel-related.

This brings the number of presumptive cases to 10 and confirmed cases to five.

The individuals range in age from their mid-20s to mid-70s.

One person has been admitted to hospital as a result of COVID-19, the province confirmed Thursday.

The rest are recovering in self-isolation at home.

The Nova Scotia government says the cases are located across the province. It has stopped releasing the exact geographic locations of affected individuals.

Public Health has been in contact with the individuals and is working to identify others who may have been in close contact with them.

Those people are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

The province says it is testing daily. There were 1,546 negative test results as of Friday.

This is a developing story. More to come.