N.S announces funding to study geothermal energy in Cumberland County

The Nova Scotia government is contributing $80,000 to study the use of geothermal energy, which already heats some buildings in the Springhill, N.S., area.

Geothermal energy is generated by extracting heat from underground sources. In Nova Scotia, abandoned mines that are at least 1,000 metres deep have warm water that can be used to heat homes and other buildings.

The province says Cumberland County is already successfully using geothermal technology in shallow depths at sites that have potential at deeper levels.

“Nova Scotia is becoming a world leader in green energy by being innovative and exploring the potential of our province’s rich natural resources,” said Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton, in a news release Monday.

“Cumberland County is one of eight areas in the province where there is geothermal potential, and we want to harness every bit of it as a clean source of heat.”

The study will determine how to make full use of the Cumberland County area's geothermal resources.

The municipality will hire a new graduate from a Nova Scotia post-secondary institution to work on the one-year project.

The project is led by a working group with representatives from the department, the municipality and the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Cumberland campus.

"The vicinity of the campus to the underground mines provided us with a natural alignment to the study of geothermal energy. Our living lab is heated by the nearby geothermal energy source supporting hands-on learning for students in the refrigeration and air conditioning - geothermal program," said Don McCormack, the principal at NSCC Cumberland campus.

Information on how to apply for the student contract position will be available on the Municipality of Cumberland's website.