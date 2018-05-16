

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says 34 organizations that work with people with disabilities will be getting grants under a $1.2-million program aimed at building skills and community recreational opportunities.

McNeil says the one-time grants of up to $50,000 will assist organizations in increasing employment and day programming for those with intellectual and physical challenges.

Day programs promote inclusion, while other programs eligible for the grants help with job preparation through coaching.

The premier made the announcement at LakeCity Woodworkers in Dartmouth.

LakeCity executive director Liam O'Rourke says the funding will provide more opportunities for his organization's clients.

O'Rourke says the money will be used to expand the workshop and to grow the workforce by 25 clients or more.