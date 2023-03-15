N.S. announces grants to help seniors stay active through community projects

Thirty-seven community groups across Nova Scotia are receiving grants to help seniors stay healthy, active and socially connected.

The province says it is spending $460,000 to help create age-friendly environments and promote healthy aging for older Nova Scotians.

"By supporting community-led projects and efforts, the grants are helping older Nova Scotians stay healthy and live better, more active, engaged lives in their communities," said Barbara Adams, minister of seniors and long-term care, in a release Wednesday.

One of the groups receiving a grant is the Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association, in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., which will get $5,140.

The association is partnering with the Black Wellness Co-operative, which provides health and wellness services to Black and underrepresented populations in the province.

The two groups will offer activities to seniors, such as group fitness classes, crafts, painting and cooking.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic and the isolation, many of our seniors endured, it became the group's goal to address this by offering programs that would get them mobile and back into community,” said Debra Lucas, the president of Seniors of Upper Hammonds Plains Club, which operates under the Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association.

“The seniors in-house exercise program and healthy eating sessions will fill a gap that exists in our community, and receiving this grant will help us deliver these programs to our seniors."

Other groups will use their grants to improve digital and computer skills and to provide non-medical support to seniors in their homes and communities.

The government spending comes from the province’s Age-Friendly Communities Grant program, which provides grants of up to $25,000 for the creation of age-friendly environments and the promotion healthy aging.