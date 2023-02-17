N.S. announces more funding for child-care centres to help with rising operational costs, staff wages

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today

Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Geneva museum returns sacred objects to Haudenosaunee Confederacy

    A museum in Switzerland has returned two sacred objects that were taken without consent nearly two centuries ago from the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederacy this month. The Haudenosaunee External Relations Committee asked the Geneva Museum of Ethnography (MEG) to return a mask and rattle that were displayed in the museum's 'Archive of Human Diversity' exhibit.

    Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) Kenneth Deer was in Geneva for a ceremony where the city and a museum returned two sacred objects to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. SOURCE: MEG Museum, C.Cosenza, S.Maye, E.Coronado

  • Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act

    Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island