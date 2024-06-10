N.S. announces more funding for grief, bereavement, mental health supports

The province of Nova Scotia announced $300,000 in funding for community-based organizations offering grief, bereavement and mental health supports in Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties on Monday.

According to a news release, the new Healing Pathways Community Fund will provide funding of up to $50,000 to community-based organizations operating in Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties, with the second round expanding across the province.

The initiative is part of the government’s work to address recommendation C.13 in the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report, says the release, which called for mental health, grief and bereavement supports in Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties.

Grief, bereavement and mental health support could include:

training in supportive grief and loss

development of digital and online information resources

individual and group programs

grief navigation services

peer outreach programs

creation of indoor or outdoor designated spaces

outdoor activities designed to improve emotional health, such as a structured walking group or youth adventure program.

“Local organizations have their roots in community. They know what people are going through because they’ve been through it, too – and they know what’s going to work on the ground,” said Brian Comer, minister of addictions and mental health in the news release. “This new grant program will help these organizations advance their work in the community and support people and families.”

The funding is co-ordinated by the Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association, which works with government, communities and Nova Scotia Health to co-ordinate the delivery of grief, bereavement and emotional wellness services.

“Everyone experiences grief at some point in their lives. Grief is complicated. It affects people differently and it takes its toll on the emotional well-being of the person. NSHPCA recognizes that not all supportive approaches work for everyone,” said Ann Cosgrove, president of Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association, in the release.

“For this reason, through Healing Pathways funding, we hope that community groups and not-for-profits will develop a wide variety of projects or initiatives that support people in their community. It is a privilege for NSHPCA to work with community organizations supporting people of all ages as they find ways to navigate life.”

The deadline to apply for the funding is June 28.

