N.S. announces new order banning blockades of provincial highways, roads and streets

Nova Scotia has announced a directive under the Emergency Management Act Friday that prohibits protesters from blocking or disrupting traffic on any road, street or highway.

The province says the directive follows the one issued Jan. 28, banning protesters from organizing a blockade of Highway 104 at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border to show support of the 'Freedom Convoy' and the 'Atlantic Hold the Line' event.

According to the officials, individuals and corporations may be fined for failing to comply with the directive. Fines range from $3,000 to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 to $100,000 for corporations.

This directive will remain in place for the duration of the provincial state of emergency.