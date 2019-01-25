

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's culture minister says there's renewed hope a collection of photographs by renowned American photographer Annie Leibovitz could soon be exhibited in Halifax.

Leo Glavine says his optimism is based on a "very productive meeting" between Leibovitz representatives and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia earlier this month.

Glavine says the situation looks promising and it's hoped the talks will "end with a positive outcome," although he can't say when that might happen.

Toronto's wealthy Mintz family donated the multi-million-dollar collection of Leibovitz photographs in June 2013 to the Halifax gallery but they have not been displayed as a tax battle ensued with Ottawa.

The Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board ultimately turned down a series of requests to grant the collection of more than 2,000 photos a stamp of cultural significance, thus withholding lucrative tax incentives to the donor and the final payment to Leibovitz, which is more than $2 million.

Glavine says he believes Leibovitz and her team want to see the photos on display.