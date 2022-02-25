N.S. author explores the idea of fear in ‘Let the Monsters Out’

Nova Scotian author Chad Lucas’ second novel is set to hit store shelves this May — a kids book with a spooky twist and important representation.

Called “Let the Monsters Out,” the book features Bones Malone, a young Black man who recently moved to the fictional town of Langille with his family.

“It’s a mostly white town, so he’s already unsure of what the experience is going to be like,” said Lucas.

From adults that act like zombies, to nightmares about bears, Lucas’ book explores the idea of fear.

“Fear is a big thing for everybody, but in particular for kids I think.”

Lucas believes it was important for the book to be illustrated to better represent multicultural characters.

“Didn’t grow up reading a lot of Black characters,” said Lucas.

“I grew up on Gordon Korman, who I love, The Hardy Boys, Judy Bloom — all those great writers, but I didn’t see a lot of protagonists that look like me.”

According to Lucas, kids’ books can use horror and spookiness as a mechanism to explore something deeper.

“There aren’t many Black youth who get a free pass on not experiencing difficult things in life,” said Lucas.

“Kids are tackling things, and I don’t think we should shy away from giving them literature that describes the kind of situations that they’re facing.”

While the challenges the characters face in the book are exaggerated, Lucas hopes it can empower readers to stand-up to problems in their own lives.