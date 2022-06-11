N.S. author inspired by grandmother’s life for debut book

The debut novel by Nova Scotia author Michelle Wamboldt -- called “Birth Road”-- has just been released, and it draws inspiration from a personal place.

While writing comes easily for Womboldt, who has a background in government communications and journalism, “Birth Road” is her first time writing a major piece of historical fiction.

The novel, inspired by her own grandmother, follows one woman’s journey through her life until the birth of her child.

“The main character, Helen, in the book, she’s walking down the birth road, and on this road she walks to the hospital,” says Wamboldt. “She has memories that take her back to remember the key points in her life that have brought her to this moment.”

The story also takes place locally – in Truro, N.S.

“In my mind, I can picture the character moving down the road, walking down the birth road and having memories as she goes,” says Wamboldt. “But I know not everyone is from Truro, so I thought it would be a great idea to have a map as part of the book.”

Wamboldt hopes readers take away one of the key messages from the novel – love and forgiveness.

“A lot of people tend to judge before we know all the facts, and this book really is all about learning to forgive people and to move on and accept,” she says.

“Birth Road” is available online and in book stores.