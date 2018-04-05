

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has awarded contracts to seven companies as part of the estimated $138-million expansion and renovation of the Dartmouth General Hospital.

The total cost of the tenders awarded to five Nova Scotia and two New Brunswick companies is $5.1 million.

The contracts for the interior construction of the new addition and for renovations within the existing hospital includes fireproofing, millwork, wall coverings, high performance coatings, painting, aluminum entrance, doors and frames.

Four remaining contracts for these services are to be awarded later this spring.

Overall construction will see 48 beds added to the hospital's fifth floor, eight new operating rooms to replace four existing operating rooms, and a new outpatient care space.

The work is part of the massive redevelopment of Halifax's QEII Health Sciences Centre, which also includes renovations and the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary, new and renovated operating rooms at Hants Community Hospital in Windsor, and the construction of a new community outpatient centre in Bayers Lake.

The project's goal is to move services out of the existing Centennial and Victoria buildings on the Victoria General site in Halifax to prepare for their eventual closure.