A Nova Scotia baseball team pitched in to help a stranded driver this week, and their good deed was all captured on camera.

On December 22nd, the East Coast Royals baseball team was celebrating their 2018 season at a restaurant in Lower Sackville, when they spotted something unusual.

A sedan was stuck on a median in the parking lot of the Downsview Plaza in Lower Sackville. It’s hazard lights were flashing, and it was clear that the driver was stuck.

Without a second though, members of the team jumped up from their meal to pitch in with a helping hand- 24 helping hands to be exact.

“One guy almost said it was a joke, he said, ‘let’s go lift that car’,” recalls Kyle Armsworthy, catcher with the East Coast Royals. “We kinda laughed and then we got to thinking, there’s 12, 13 of us, we probably can go lift that car if we actually try."

The young men casually approached the sedan, and crowded around the vehicle, before crouching down as a team and picking the car up and moving it back onto the road.

All the while, their coach was filming from afar.

“I think that showed the character that we had all year really,” says Armsworthy. “We had a lot of good guys on that team and nobody really thought twice about doing it.”

After the car was safely on the ground, the team walked away and returned to their celebratory meal, not even getting the name of driver.

But they will remember one last display of teamwork, that came when they least expected.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.