

CTV Atlantic





An eight-year-old Nova Scotia boy who was injured when a lawn tractor tipped over is on life support.

“The boy who was involved in a tragic accident with his lawn tractor on February 3, is currently on life support so that his organs can be donated,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release.

The RCMP received a call about the incident in Morristown, N.S., around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the boy had been operating the lawn tractor near a home on Canaan Road.

Two adults and two RCMP officers administered first aid, with the assistance of volunteer firefighters, before paramedics arrived on scene.

The boy was then airlifted to hospital in Halifax, where he remains while doctors attempt to find recipients for organ donation.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances that led to the boy's death, but it’s not considered suspicious at this time.