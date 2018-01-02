Featured
N.S. bridal shop destroyed in New Year’s Day fire
No one was injured in a fire that destroyed this bridal shop in Brookfield, N.S. (Wanda Hamilton)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 9:58PM AST
A bridal shop in Brookfield, N.S., that was once a fire hall has been destroyed by fire.
Brookfield Fire Chief Rod Nielsen says no one was in the business when crews arrived shortly before 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
The building and its contents are a total loss.
There is no word on a cause yet, but fire officials don't believe it was the heating source.
The building has been a bridal shop since 2006. Previously it was the Brookfield Fire Station.
The blaze remains under investigation and there were no injuries.