

CTV Atlantic





A bridal shop in Brookfield, N.S., that was once a fire hall has been destroyed by fire.

Brookfield Fire Chief Rod Nielsen says no one was in the business when crews arrived shortly before 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The building and its contents are a total loss.

There is no word on a cause yet, but fire officials don't believe it was the heating source.

The building has been a bridal shop since 2006. Previously it was the Brookfield Fire Station.

The blaze remains under investigation and there were no injuries.