Two brothers from Halifax have been charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity in connection with an incident at the Woodstock – Houlton border crossing last month.

The New Brunswick RCMP received a report the morning of Oct. 26 that a suspicious vehicle had stopped in the area between the Canada and United States border crossing.

Police say the two men inside the vehicle refused to come out or communicate with Canada Border Services Agency officers or police officers.

The men eventually exited the vehicle six hours later and were taken into custody by United States Customs and Border Protection officers.

Twenty-one-year-old Bailey Roy was returned to Canada on Oct. 28 while his brother, 22-year-old Damien Roy, was returned on Nov. 25.

In addition to being charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity, they also each face a charge of obstruction in connection with the border incident.

Bailey and Damien Roy were jointly charged in Woodstock provincial court on Wednesday. There is a court-imposed publication ban on evidence in the case.

Both men remain in custody. Bailey Roy is due back in court on Dec. 4 while Damien Roy is set to appear in court on Dec. 18.