

CTV Atlantic





Amy Brannen is passionate about bunnies and now she’s dedicating her time and her business to help save them.

Brannen says that passion started to form two years ago when she found a bunny in need of medical attention. She brought the animal to Hope for Wildlife, where it made a fully recovery. After that, Brannen took him home to care for him.

She believes that bunny was a sign.

“It’s almost like he was telling me that I needed to keep working with bunnies,” she says. “Often the things that happen in your life that are the best are really unexpected.”

Determined to help save more bunnies, Brannen started Honey’s Bunnies Rabbit Rescue. In the summer she keeps the animals in a large outdoor area on her property, and they spend the winters in a barn at Hope for Wildlife -- a wildlife rehabilitation and education organization in Seaforth, N.S.

Hope Swinimer, the director of Hope for Wildlife, says helping Brannen rescue rabbits was a natural fit.

“We do get a lot of calls on domestic pet rabbits that have been let go into the wild, and it’s really not good for them,” says Swinimer. “They will not survive.”

Brannen has the bunnies’ spayed or neutered to prevent the kind of population explosion bunnies are known for and also finds them new homes through an adoption process.

She doesn’t believe in hutches or cages and gives the bunnies lots of time and space to go for a hop.

While she helps them at home, she’s also helping them at her business, which she has converted into a social enterprise.

Brannen says 60 per cent of the sales from Fancy Lucky Vintage can now go towards rehabilitating and finding new homes for rabbits in need.

“And hopefully -- it’s a lofty goal, I know -- but I would really love to raise enough to build a beautiful state-of-the-art rehab facility for rabbits, just the way Hope has built a state-of-the-art facility for wildlife.”

All of Honey’s Bunnies are spayed or neutered, litter-box trained, and receive all medical care needed prior to adoption. The adoption fee is $40 per bunny.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Heidi Petracek