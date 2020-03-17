SYDNEY, N.S. -- In industries where human interactions are a daily way of life, the outbreak of COVID-19 and recommendations to self-isolate has forced many Nova Scotian businesses to adjust.

It's been an adjustment, to say the least for Kenny McGillivray, who owns V.J. McGillivray Funeral Homes in Glace Bay, N.S., during the pandemic. With public gatherings in the province limited to 50 people, he says trying to carry on with wakes and funerals, in the traditional sense, is near-impossible.

"That's very hard to do. What are you going to do - stop somebody at the church or funeral home and say 'no, you can't get in, you can get in.'?" says McGillivray.

And it's not just funeral homes being affected.

At a RE/MAX agency in Sydney, owner Valarie Sampson says entering peoples' homes has been a no-go on a few occasions. While her business has been able to make adjustments, they're seeing a slow-down in the market

"We are being asked, by tenants in some of our multi-units, if people who are coming to view their homes are coming from out of the country or out of the province," says Sampson. "So, they are denying us access."

And the inconveniences don't stop at private businesses. Beginning Wednesday, Access Nova Scotia locations across the province will be temporarily closed for a week to implement new office protocols. On Tuesday, while many customers were able to get their business done, it was a different type of DMV experience.

"Basically, you go into the desk, and they send you out to your car and let you know when your number is called," says Nova Scotia resident, Steve Donovan.

It's a move some residents agree with 100 per cent.

"Fantastic idea," says Nova Scotia resident, Darcy MacDonald. "I had no idea they were doing that – super smart!"

Meanwhile, McGillivray says he hasn't received any wake or funeral cancellations yet but predicts he'll be receiving more requests for private services – for family only.

"I think what it will come down to is everything will be private; keep the numbers down, keep small amounts of people coming into your business," says McGillivray. "That's where it will end up, and it may even take another step and go where you won't be able to have a funeral; it'll have to be held at a later date."