HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's largest public sector union and the province's College of Social Workers are calling on the Liberal government to increase funding for child welfare and other social programs in the upcoming spring budget.

They are collaborating on a campaign that highlights what they say is a child welfare system in "desperate need of support."

The public is being asked to visit www.childwelfareonthebrink.org and to send letters to Premier Stephen McNeil to voice concerns.

Alec Stratford, the executive director of the college, says child welfare social workers in particular are "drowning under their caseloads" and are hampered by a lack of administrative support and community resources for their clients.

Jason MacLean, president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, says the organizations are speaking out together because members are worried about the risk to families, children and youth.

The college represents more than 1,900 social workers, while the union represents approximately 460 social workers in the Department of Community Services.