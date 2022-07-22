N.S. car thief escapes after police dog runs into porcupine

RCMP in central Nova Scotia have recovered a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop in Blockhouse.

The vehicle, a white 2012 Toyota Prius, was reported stolen from a parking lot on St. Margarets Bay Road in Upper Tantallon on July 13.

On Tuesday morning, around 11:15 a.m., officers stopped the driver of the stolen vehicle near Highway 103 in Blockhouse. Police say the driver jumped out of the car while it was still in motion and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Officers were not able to catch the suspect after an RCMP police dog came in contact with a porcupine while tracking the man. Police say the dog received medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lunenburg District RCMP say the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the man driving the vehicle are asked to contact police at 902-275-3583 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).