N.S. chainsaw carver turns Fiona fallen trees into wood sculptures

Jay MacKay runs DaVinci in Wood Chainsaw Carvings out of a studio in Black Point, N.S. He also carves regularly at a site near Peggy’s Cove to the delight of spectators and onlookers. (COURTESY: Jay MacKay) Jay MacKay runs DaVinci in Wood Chainsaw Carvings out of a studio in Black Point, N.S. He also carves regularly at a site near Peggy’s Cove to the delight of spectators and onlookers. (COURTESY: Jay MacKay)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island