N.S. changes application process for gender-affirming surgery in an effort to improve access

People in Nova Scotia who seek gender-affirming surgery no longer need a letter of support from a specialist to apply for the procedure.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson says the department has heard the application process created “needless hardship and painful delays” for people looking for care.

“This can have a serious impact on their mental health, and it hurts gender-diverse people and their loved ones," said Thompson in a news release. "We've listened, and we are making changes the community recommended.”

Gender-affirming surgery helps people's physical appearance align with their gender identity.

Until now, applications had to include a letter of support from a Nova Scotia specialist and a letter from a specialist confirming post-operative care if the surgery was happening in the province.

Those letters are no longer required, but a letter from a physician or nurse practitioner confirming post-operative care is still needed if the surgery is happening outside Nova Scotia.

A psychosocial assessment letter is still needed, but the province is making it so more health-care professionals can write it.

Now, physicians, nurse practitioners and specialists who have specific skills in gender-affirming care can complete the assessment, provide the letter and sign the application.

The province says the changes will help cut wait times, as it can take months to see a specialist and speak with a mental health clinician specifically trained in gender-affirming care, in order to complete the process.

Garry Dart, prideHealth co-ordinator at Nova Scotia Health, says the changes will make it easier for trans, non-binary and gender diverse people to access the care they need.

“This will not only improve the health and wellness of queer and trans folks, but also reduce barriers to specialists for others who need them most,” said Dart.

According to the province, the 2SLGBTQIA+ community makes up between 10 and 20 per cent of Nova Scotia's population.

Gender-affirming surgery has been an insured benefit in Nova Scotia since April 1, 2014. The province says 101 applications for the surgeries were approved last year.