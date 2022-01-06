N.S. changing how it reports COVID-19 public exposures, focusing on most vulnerable, high-risk settings

Nova Scotia is changing the way it reports its COVID-19 public exposure locations by focusing its efforts and resources on protecting the province's most vulnerable residents and those in high-risk settings.

In a release from Nova Scotia Health (NSH) on Thursday, it says since most Nova Scotians who test positive for COVID-19 will identify their close contacts themselves, public health will no longer have the necessary information to report most exposures sites and locations.

Effective immediately, Nova Scotia will report COVID-19 exposures related to the following settings only:

long-term care

hospitals

shelters and transition houses

corrections facilities

other group living settings

The health authority says Nova Scotians should continue to protect themselves and others when visiting any public location by practicing the following measures:

keep a distance of at least two metres/six feet from others

wear a well-fitted three-layer mask

wash your hands regularly

stay home and get tested if you have symptoms

"The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is widespread in Nova Scotia and the risk of transmission of the virus is high everywhere," read the release from NSH.