N.S. changing how it reports COVID-19 public exposures, focusing on most vulnerable, high-risk settings
Nova Scotia is changing the way it reports its COVID-19 public exposure locations by focusing its efforts and resources on protecting the province's most vulnerable residents and those in high-risk settings.
In a release from Nova Scotia Health (NSH) on Thursday, it says since most Nova Scotians who test positive for COVID-19 will identify their close contacts themselves, public health will no longer have the necessary information to report most exposures sites and locations.
Effective immediately, Nova Scotia will report COVID-19 exposures related to the following settings only:
- long-term care
- hospitals
- shelters and transition houses
- corrections facilities
- other group living settings
The health authority says Nova Scotians should continue to protect themselves and others when visiting any public location by practicing the following measures:
- keep a distance of at least two metres/six feet from others
- wear a well-fitted three-layer mask
- wash your hands regularly
- stay home and get tested if you have symptoms
"The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is widespread in Nova Scotia and the risk of transmission of the virus is high everywhere," read the release from NSH.