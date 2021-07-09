Advertisement
N.S. church catches fire during lightning storm
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 11:43AM ADT Last Updated Friday, July 9, 2021 11:46AM ADT
A strike of lightning seems to have caused a church to catch fire on Nova Scotia's South Shore Friday morning. (Photo courtesy: Angela Prive/Facebook).
HALIFAX -- A strike of lightning seems to have caused a church to catch fire on Nova Scotia's South Shore Friday morning.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call around 8:40 a.m. on July 9, of a fire at St. Matthew’s United Church in Clyde River, N.S.
Police say witnesses told them that the church’s steeple was struck by lightning.
Witnesses also say a piece of the church disintegrated and was in the middle of Highway 103.
RCMP are on the scene assisting with traffic control on Highway 103.