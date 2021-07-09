HALIFAX -- A strike of lightning seems to have caused a church to catch fire on Nova Scotia's South Shore Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call around 8:40 a.m. on July 9, of a fire at St. Matthew’s United Church in Clyde River, N.S.

Police say witnesses told them that the church’s steeple was struck by lightning.

Witnesses also say a piece of the church disintegrated and was in the middle of Highway 103.

RCMP are on the scene assisting with traffic control on Highway 103.