

CTV Atlantic





Five different churches outside of Halifax came together to take part in a relatively new Good Friday tradition.

Bearing a large wooden cross and braving rainy conditions, more than a dozen people walked 10-kilometres on the St. Margaret’s Bay trail Friday.

Reverend Brieanna Andrew of the Anglican Parish of French Village says it’s an important day for the church to reflect on Jesus Christ’s walk to his crucifixion.

"If we believe Jesus died for us and our suffering then it is important that we remember those that are still suffering in this world… that's why it's important for us today and the rain adds a little bit of extra suffering,” says Rev. Andrew.

Parishioners from four Anglican churches and one United Church came together for the service, reflecting on the religious reason for the long weekend.

"We just thought it was a really fitting way to mark the occasion as a community and to recognize that despite our differences in theology or ways of practicing our faith, there is something that unites us," Rev. Andrew says.

The service began in Saint James Church with parishioners delivering monologues from various viewpoints.

Parishioner Liam Parks played the role of a 21st century Christian looking back on the original Good Friday.

“Personally it's important to me, I really enjoy the Christian community and like being around everyone, and it's really nice just to see everyone come out and celebrate Good Friday," Parks says.

After the service, the group carried a cross 10-kilometres from Saint James in Boutlier's Point to Saint Luke’s in Upper Tantallon. At each stop are prayer was read.

"Good Friday is all about Christ suffering for us, and part of that suffering was carrying the cross, and we're feeling a bit of that suffering ourselves in walking with the cross and getting a small feeling of how he suffered on that horrible day," says parishioner Brian Bright.

This was the second year for the walk, which the church leaders hope will become an annual tradition.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.