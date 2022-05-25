N.S. community trails receive $600,000 in funding for upgrades, expansions

Nova Scotians will soon have better access to community trails after more than $600,000 is spent on 22 sites across the province for upgrades and expansions.

The trails expansions program supports community groups, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations in developing new trails, expanding recreational trails and upgrading existing trails.

“The past few years have truly heightened how important it is to stay active, for our physical and mental health,” said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Steve Craig, on behalf of Pat Dunn, minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage, in a news release.

“Through the Recreation Trail Expansion Fund, we are investing to upgrade and expand recreational trails across Nova Scotia – because we live in the most beautiful place in the world and we want more people to enjoy it.”

The Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association will receive $112,000 of the funding for construction of the Great Beech Hill Trail.

Shane O'Neil, co-chair of the Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association, says the group is looking forward to starting their next project.

"As Nova Scotia’s newest provincial park, we are excited to be working on our next major trail project, the 2.9 kilometre Great Beech Hill Trail," said O'Neil. "The commitment by the Province to support this initiative has been instrumental in us meeting our objective."