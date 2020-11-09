UPPER ONSLOW, N.S. -- The owner of a popular Nova Scotia corn maze and farm who warned patrons about a possible exposure to an employee with COVID-19 says he has since learned the employee lied about being tested.

At a news conference Monday morning, Jim Lorraine, owner of the Riverbreeze Corn Maze, said the deception came to light after Public Health investigated the employee’s claim.

Last week, Lorraine took to Facebook to inform patrons of the maze’s “Fear Farm” event that a parking lot attendant had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We thought we were doing the right thing,” an emotional Lorraine told reporters on Monday.

However, Lorraine said suspicions were raised after Public Health contacted him to try to reach the employee. He said Public Health then notified him the farm had never had any risk of exposure and its investigation was closed.

Lorraine confronted his employee, who eventually wrote in a text that, not only had he not tested positive for COVID-19, he had never actually been tested at all.

Lorraine said the incident has caused a lot of grief for his business and his family, who received threats on social media after he posted the warning on Facebook.

“I want to apologize to our customers for everything that transpired,” Lorraine said while reading a statement. “I felt I was acting in the appropriate manner, based on the information I was provided while Public Health conducted their investigation.”

“As an employer,” he added, “I am not allowed to ask for verification of COVID tests and never in my wildest dreams did I think someone would make this sort of thing up.”

Lorraine said the employee in question will never work at or visit the farm again.

This is a developing story. More to come.