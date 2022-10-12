N.S. couple hikes 2,194 miles along Appalachian Trail

Susan and Bob McDevitt are settling back into a normal pace of life after returning last month from a trip most could only dream of.

“The expression out on the trail is, you don’t really have to train for it, because the trail puts you in shape,” said Bob.

The couple hiked the entirety of the Appalachian Trail in six months -- which runs more than 2,194 miles across 14 states on the eastern coast of the US.

The McDevitts set out from Georgia in March at Springer Mountain.

“We’re in our late 50s, so we started out slow,” Susan said. “In the first month, we only hiked about eight miles a day.”

They eventually ramped up to hiking as much as 24 miles from sun up to sun down.

“One of my highlights was rock climbing through the White Mountains and southern Maine because you’re climbing 60 to 70 degree angles up sheer rock face,” Bob explained. “It was so much fun.”

From difficult terrain, to cold weather and curious wildlife -- there were days that put their limits to the test.

“The ‘green tunnel’ is when you walk for hours, days, weeks, even a month, especially through long states like Virginia, where you don’t really see the sun,” said Bob. “There’s very little motivation.”

However, getting to tick off each milestone along the trail they say was well worth it.

Every hiker assumes a new name on their journey which is a tradition on the trail, for those seeking a fresh start.

“I’m a clinical therapist and was given the name 'Lucy' because of the character in Charlie Brown,” said Susan.

“I ended up getting the handle of ‘Tripper’ because one foot was always trying to trip the other one,” said Bob.

They documented their entire experience on their YouTube page “Couple on the Trail” in the hopes of inspiring others to set their sights on big things.

“A lot of people change emotionally and behaviourally because they have an opportunity to go out and find themselves out there,” said Susan. “You have to know your ‘why.’"

Of the 4,000 people who started on the trail, only 25 per cent completed it -- making the McDevitts part of a small, but daring club to accomplish the journey.

“It was a gruelling hike but getting to stand at the sign at Mount Katahdin in Maine was totally my favourite part,” said Susan.