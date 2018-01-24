

A couple from Enfield, N.S., says it’s a miracle they weren't seriously hurt when a chunk of ice flew off a vehicle in front of them and smashed their windshield.

Kim Cavanaugh and Trish Goodridge say they were driving home Thursday near Dartmouth Crossing when a piece of ice flew off the four-by-four in front of them.

"For about three or four seconds we were watching it do these flips through the air at us," says Cavanaugh, "and a quick cursory glance I looked beside me and I said, 'I had nowhere to go."

They'd hoped it would fly over top of their vehicle, but it smashed flat on the windshield.

"The piece was about a foot by a foot and a half, maybe two inches thick, and it was solid ice," says Cavanaugh.

The ice hit on the passenger side of the windshield, spraying little shards of glass all into the cabin of the vehicle.

The windshield has since been replaced.

“Like a gunshot going off in my face,” says Trish Goodridge, who was the passenger in the vehicle. “I could feel the little pins, little needles hitting me, where the glass was coming in."

A piece of glass had to be removed from a tear duct in Goodridge’s right eye. She later found a piece embedded in her left hand.

Police say when this happens, there usually isn't a fine.

"There's law around clearing your windows that's very specific in the Motor Vehicle Act, but snow on the roof of your car is a little fuzzy,” says Const. Shawn Currie of Halifax Regional Police.

That means there usually isn’t a fine and it becomes a civil matter to be settled by insurance.

“The reason I actually called 911 was mainly because there was still a significant amount of ice on his roof, shifting and moving, and little pieces coming off,” says Cavanaugh. “I was more fearful for other drivers."

Cavanaugh and Goodridge are now calling on drivers to clean off their entire vehicle to avoid similar situations in the future.

