HALIFAX -- In a unanimous decision delivered on Thursday, a three-member panel of Nova Scotia Court of Appeal justices upheld the murder conviction and sentence of Christopher Garnier.

Garnier, of Halifax, was convicted in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in December 2017 of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection with the death of Catherine Campbell.

Campbell, a 36-year-old officer with the Truro Police Service, was off-duty when she met Garnier at a bar in downtown Halifax in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.

During Garnier's trial, the court heard that Campbell and Garnier went to an apartment on McCully Street and that Garnier lost control during a sexual encounter with Campbell.

The prosecution told the jury that Garnier punched and strangled Campbell before stuffing her body into a compost bin and dumping her remains near the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge.

During his trial, Garnier repeatedly told the jury he did not remember using the compost bin to dispose of Campbell's body near the bridge. He also argued that Campbell died accidentally during rough sex that she had initiated.

However, the jury rejected the defence's arguments and Garnier was found guilty on both charges.

He was given a life sentence with no eligibility of parole for 13-and-a-half years, but appealed his conviction on the grounds that his confession should have been ruled inadmissible, and that the trial judge did not properly instruct the jury on the risks associated with false confessions.

In his notice of appeal, Garnier called the sentence "manifestly excessive."

He appealed the parole eligibility, but the panel of judges upheld both.

The only change coming out of the appeal, which was heard on Dec. 3, 2019, is that Garnier will get credit for an additional 54 days of pre-trial custody that he served while he was on remand.