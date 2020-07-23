HALIFAX -- In a unanimous decision delivered on Thursday, a three-member panel of Nova Scotia Court of Appeal justices upheld the murder conviction and sentence of Christopher Garnier.

Garnier, of Halifax, was convicted in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in December 2017 of murdering off-duty Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell in September 2015.

He was given a life sentence with no eligibility of parole for 13-and-a-half years, but appealed his conviction on the grounds that his confession should have been ruled inadmissible and that the trial judge did not properly instruct the jury on the risks associated with false confessions.

Garnier also appealed the parole eligibility, but the panel of judges upheld both.

The only change coming out of the appeal, which was heard on Dec. 3, 2019, is that Garnier will get credit for an additional 54 days of pre-trial custody that he served while he was on remand.