HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia daycare under investigation after two children wandered away while in its care is promising an action plan to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The incident happened last Tuesday on a trail that links the daycare in Lower Sackville, N.S., to a nearby high school. The trail is roughly 500 metres long and borders a lake.

Children from the daycare were on a nature walk when two three-year-olds wandered off. An educational assistant from Sackville High School found the children and alerted the daycare.

It remains unclear as to how long the children were alone without adult supervision.

The executive director of First Lake Early Learning Centre says, due to confidentiality and the ongoing investigation, she is unable to provide any more details about the incident, but she has clarified that it happened last Tuesday, not Wednesday, as was first indicated.

“The centre and board of directors are taking this matter very seriously and fully understand the significance of this incident,” said Jennie Lydiard in an email to CTV Atlantic.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Education has placed the daycare on probation, which means there will be frequent, unannounced inspections over the next month.

First Lake Early Learning Centre is also required to submit an action plan outlining the steps it intends to take to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The daycare says an action plan is in the works.