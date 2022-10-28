N.S. Department of Justice will review allegations in RCMP report: Attorney General

Truro's police chief had no idea allegations had been made against members of his force back in 2020.

A July 2020 RCMP Situation Report accuses members of a municipal police force of "serious criminal behavior," and "Police Act violations."

The document was among more than 2,000 documents released by the Mass Casualty Commission probing Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting. Names of the accusers, the accused, and the police force targeted by the allegations, are redacted by the Commission.

The allegations in the document, says the inquiry, are not related to the tragedy.

The interim head of Nova Scotia’s police watchdog, John Scott, confirmed to CTV Thursday the claims related to the Truro Police Service.

Scott said review of the information by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) at the time found no criminal activity and therefore no basis for SiRT to conduct a formal investigation.

The Truro Police Force has responded in a statement, reading in part: “No one from SiRT has ever contacted the Truro Police Service regarding these allegations, leaving us with minimal information to comment on.”

The statement continues, “The Truro Police Service is pleased that SiRT investigated these allegations in 2020 and found no criminality on the part of Truro Police Service or any of its officers.”

The fact that Truro Police Chief David MacNeil was never notified surprises CTV public safety analyst and former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis.

“As a police chief, I would want to know they're looking at it for sure, because something could come out,” Lewis said. “That's their job to investigate, and I’d be very concerned if I hadn't been made aware.”

“For some reason, we're not being allowed to know even the most basic details of what it's about,” says Michael Scott of Patterson Law, which represents many of the families affected by the mass shooting.

Scott says the heavy redactions render the document “effectively blank,” leaving him with more questions than answers. He’s also concerned evidence before the Commission offers contradictory explanations of why the matter ended where it did.

“There's some suggestion that the referral (by the RCMP) to SiRT was refused on the basis of a lack of resources, there appears to be another account where it's suggested that SiRT decided not to take it on for some other reason.

According to the former head of SiRT, Felix Cacchione, that “other reason” relates to apparent tensions between the RCMP and municipal police forces in Nova Scotia.

According to the transcript of his interview with the Commission in September, Cacchione told the inquiry he didn't pursue the matter further because "...the report was secondhand, this was, you know, two parties that didn't get along together..."

“It all didn't smell right to me and I didn't want to get into it,”Cacchione told the inquiry.

In a statement, the province's Attorney General, Brad Johns, says he's asked his department to look into the matter.

“… oversight is a responsibility we take seriously,” Johns tells CTV in a statement, “I have asked the Department of Justice to review the information and I will be considering whether further steps need to be taken.”