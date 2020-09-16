Advertisement
N.S. Department of Labour investigating workplace fatality in Lantz
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 2:57PM ADT
HALIFAX -- The Department of Labour is investigating a workplace fatality in Lantz, N.S.
Officials with the department responded to the incident Tuesday morning.
“A stop work order has been issued on the equipment involved in the incident,” said a department spokesperson in an email to CTV News.
No other details have been released, including where the fatality took place.
The investigation is ongoing.