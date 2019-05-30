

CTV Atlantic





There's a shakeup in Nova Scotia's Health Department.

After two years as deputy minister of health and wellness, Denise Perret has been shuffled out of government.

“We just mutually agreed that it was time to go,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. “It is an opportunity now, with both organizations coming under new leadership in the next six months or so, that this was the right time.”

Dr. Tom Marrie, a former teacher, medical researcher, and dean of medicine at Dalhousie University, will take over as deputy minister.

“The health-care crisis has been handled so delinquently, that, it's reasonable to call for a replacement of the deputy minister and the minister and the premier and the government of Nova Scotia,” said NDP leader Gary Burrill.

Nancy MacReady-Williams, the CEO of Doctors Nova Scotia, says there's a physician recruitment and retention crisis in the province and that the replacement of the deputy minister signals change.

“I think appointing a physician to the role of deputy minister sends a message to physicians in this province and to Doctors Nova Scotia that government wants to engage both the voice of the profession, Doctors Nova Scotia and physicians, in understanding the challenges in the health-care system and working together to solve those challenges,” MacReady-Williams said.

She is cautiously optimistic the relationship between doctors and government may be on the mend.

“I think it signals a new day, but, time will tell,” MacReady-Williams said.

More change in health care is also on the way in the near future, with government searching for a new leader for the health authority.

“There'll be a change at the top of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, there'll be a change at the deputy minister level,” said Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston. “I think that is the premier's quiet way of saying, he's made a mess of things here.”

As for Marrie, he is scheduled to start his new role on Monday.

While both the premier and the health minister say the decision for Perret to leave government was mutual, the premier does say she is eligible for severance, although a dollar figure was not disclosed.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.