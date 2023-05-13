N.S. doc named interim Associate Dean of Cape Breton University’s medical campus

Dr. Kevin Orrell of Sydney, N.S., will serve as interim Associate Dean of the medical campus at Cape Breton University, which is scheduled to open in September of 2025. Dr. Kevin Orrell of Sydney, N.S., will serve as interim Associate Dean of the medical campus at Cape Breton University, which is scheduled to open in September of 2025.

