HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia doctor has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation by the RCMP.

Police arrested 63-year-old Tim Fashoranti of Pugwash, N.S., without incident on Tuesday.

Fashoranti was released from custody on conditions. He is due to appear in Amherst provincial court on Jan. 11.

Police did not release any details about the investigation, including whether or not the alleged victim is a patient.

However, investigators do say there may be additional alleged victims, due to Fashoranti’s position in the community, and they are encourging those people to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-667-3859.