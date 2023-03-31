N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
Allison Holthoff died at the Cumberland Regional Health Centre in Amherst, N.S., due to complications associated with an untreated splenic aneurysm, according to a statement of claim filed Feb. 22 on behalf of Holthoff's three children and her husband.
The family has alleged in their lawsuit that medical staff failed to assess Holthoff's condition or take her vitals on multiple occasions over the course of her hospital visit on Dec. 31, 2022, as her condition rapidly deteriorated.
In his notice of defence filed Thursday, Dr. John Atia said he wasn't negligent in his treatment of Holthoff, denied he "failed to respond to pleas of nursing staff," and said he worked "in a consummately professional manner."
The lawsuit was launched by the family in Nova Scotia Supreme Court against Nova Scotia Health and Atia, the attending ER physician when Holthoff arrived.
The doctor's statement said when Holthoff first was triaged by ER staff at 11:14 a.m., she had abdominal pain that was being felt in her chest as she breathed, but "her vital signs were all within normal ranges."
Atia says at 11:45 a.m., as he was attending other patients, he ordered blood work, an electrocardiogram and urine analysis for Holthoff and "it turned out the test results were normal."
The woman's husband, Gunter Holthoff, has said he took his wife to the hospital when she collapsed in extreme pain after complaining of an upset stomach at their home near Amherst.
Holthoff has said that after being triaged by hospital staff, his wife waited more than six hours in the emergency room before she was taken to a room inside the unit, and it was another hour before she saw a doctor and received pain treatment.
Atia says in his statement of defence that as Holthoff was waiting, he was occupied with four critical psychiatric emergency cases and four critical cases of pediatric illness, and he was working on his own.
It says in one of the cases of pediatric stroke, Atia had to expend "considerable effort" to arrange Life Flight service to IWK Health Centre.
The statement of defence says that between 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Atia wasn't told of Holthoff's deteriorating condition, and he only learned at about 6 p.m. that her blood pressure had "dropped precipitously."
The defence says he immediately went to assess her and ordered treatments to diagnose her and arrange imaging of the chest, abdomen and pelvis, and to arrange for a radiologist in Halifax to do the analysis.
According to the document, while the CT scan was being arranged, Atia had brought Holthoff to an area where X-rays were to be taken. It says as Atia was briefing another ER doctor who was coming on shift, Holthoff had a heart attack.
Atia then stayed after hours and "worked diligently" to help arrange for Holthoff's intensive care, says the defence.
The defendant asks the court to dismiss the case against him and that he be allowed to seek legal costs from the plaintiff.
A day before Holthoff's death, 67-year-old Charlene Snow died at home after she gave up on seeing a doctor at a Cape Breton emergency room after waiting about seven hours. After the two deaths, Nova Scotia announced a plan aimed at providing faster urgent care for patients.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
Trudeau defends appointment of cabinet minister's sister-in-law as interim ethics commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the appointment of senior Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc's sister-in-law as Canada's interim ethics commissioner.
'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
Dave Halls, first assistant director on Western "Rust, was sentenced on Friday for the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking the first conviction for the 2021 fatality which shook Hollywood.
Andrew Tate to leave Romanian jail, put under house arrest
An official says Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest.
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.
N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
Syphilis cases in babies skyrocket in Canada amid health-care failures
The numbers of babies born with syphilis in Canada are rising at a far faster rate than recorded in the United States or Europe, an increase public health experts said is driven by increased methamphetamine use and lack of access to the public health system for Indigenous people.
Ottawa gives final approval, with conditions, for Rogers' $26B purchase of Shaw
The largest telecommunications deal in Canadian history will go forward after Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. received approval from Ottawa on Friday.
Toronto
-
'The sweetest guy that I knew': Oshawa pawn shop employee gunned down outside store
Details are starting to emerge about the man fatally shot in the parking lot outside an Oshawa pawn shop late Thursday evening.
-
10-year-old boy dead after chain-reaction crash on QEW
A 10-year-old boy is dead following a chain-reaction crash on the QEW. The highway was closed for several hours as police worked to piece together exactly what happened.
-
Accused John Tory egger charged with mischief
The individual who allegedly threw eggs at former Toronto Mayor John Tory’s office in February is now facing charges.
Calgary
-
Calgary man killed in crash near High River, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
-
Former Alberta cabinet minister cited by law society for alleged misconduct
A former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province's law society for alleged professional misconduct.
-
WestJet pilots to launch strike authorization vote as negotiations fizzle
The union representing WestJet pilots will launch a strike authorization vote Monday as contract talks with management drag on, the Air Line Pilots Association said Friday.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
-
Quebec cracks down on Airbnb after deadly fire as some continue to evade rules
The Quebec government's crackdown on Airbnb has upended Montreal's short-term rental market, leading some to welcome the changes and others scurrying to evade the new rules.
Edmonton
-
'People are coming from far and wide': Hundreds line up for Crumbl Cookie opening in Edmonton
When American cookie company Crumbl Cookie opened its first Canadian store in Edmonton on Friday, the lineup for the store stretched across the strip mall.
-
Former Alberta cabinet minister cited by law society for alleged misconduct
A former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province's law society for alleged professional misconduct.
-
No gun found at Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT station despite initial report: police
A person reportedly carrying a gun was the reason LRT service on Edmonton's Capital and Metro lines stopped during Friday's morning commute.
Northern Ontario
-
Six arrested, 2.7 kilos cocaine seized in massive drug bust in Sudbury, GTA
Ontario's guns and gangs team says with the help of police in Sudbury and Durham, it has disrupted a large drug trafficking operation, seizing 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and arresting six.
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
-
Buyer found for insolvent Springer Aerospace, would keep Sault Ste. Marie business operating
Pending court and debtor approval, a buyer has been found for Springer Aerospace in Sault Ste. Marie, which declared insolvency late last year.
London
-
Man injured while fleeing police on Highway 401, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was seriously injured while attempting to flee from OPP on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon.
-
'It gives us a bit of freedom': Wiarton, Ont. man celebrating $100K Encore win
A grandfather from Wiarton has 100,000 reasons to smile after winning $100,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Child exploitation charges laid after month-long investigation
A Kitchener man is facing 17 charges after a joint investigation by police in London, Toronto and Waterloo Region. The investigation started in February and police allege a suspect communicated online with people he believed to be teenaged girls.
Winnipeg
-
Zellers to open in Winnipeg next week
The wait is finally over for Winnipeggers who have been wanting to see Zellers make a return to the city.
-
'I don't feel right paying that money': Winnipeg man fighting phone bill exceeding $3,000
A Winnipeg parent is fighting to have his child's phone bill lowered after it was 10 times higher than normal.
-
Siloam Mission changing entry rules, removing sobriety requirement
A Winnipeg homeless shelter is making changes to its entry policy and removing its sobriety requirement.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
Fatal fire in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont. at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'Learn to live with this': Humboldt focuses on future 5 years after bus crash
Kevin Garinger says it feels like the passage of time is inexplicable. The five years since a deadly bus crash changed his city, his hockey team and his life sometimes feel like a lifetime. Other times it feels like yesterday.
-
Defence attempts to raise doubts during final day of arguments in Saskatoon murder trial
All evidence and testimony has been presented in the case against a man accused of first-degree murder in his girlfriend's death.
-
Some in Saskatoon 'flat out' refusing delivery of city's new green waste bins
Some Saskatoon residents have been refusing to accept the green carts when they’re delivered by the city, but that won’t save them from a monthly fee.
Vancouver
-
Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won't wear Pride warm-up jersey, coach says
Coach Rick Tocchet says Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won't wear a themed warm-up jersey when Vancouver hosts its annual Pride night on Friday.
-
IHIT releases photos of suspects sought after murder of former doctor in West Vancouver
Homicide investigators have released photos of a pair of suspects believed to be connected to the fatal stabbing of a former doctor in West Vancouver earlier this month.
-
B.C. musician and former pastor sentenced for sexual assault
A Vancouver Island musician and former church pastor will serve three months of house arrest, followed by 18 months of probation, after he was convicted of one count of sexual assault.
Regina
-
'It’s bullying': Regina TikTok account faces backlash for sharing videos of vulnerable people in crisis
Videos posted on TikTok showing people in Regina in the midst of mental health crises show the stigma still attached to addictions, advocates say.
-
'Embarrassing and hurtful': Sask. woman denied service because of ‘cultural’ facial tattoo
A First Nation woman was denied service at a Prince Albert bar because of her facial tattoo.
-
Pats and Warriors ready to open 2023 WHL postseason
The Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs get underway Friday night and the Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats will take to the ice in their respective series against the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Saskatoon Blades.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. musician and former pastor sentenced for sexual assault
A Vancouver Island musician and former church pastor will serve three months of house arrest, followed by 18 months of probation, after he was convicted of one count of sexual assault.
-
Langford, B.C., to host North American Olympic rugby sevens qualifier
Canada will have home-field advantage for this summer's Rugby Americas North Sevens, which serves as the regional qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
-
Vancouver Island religious and First Nations leaders respond to Vatican renouncing Doctrine of Discovery
The Vatican is asking Indigenous people from across the globe for forgiveness as it revokes the "Doctrine of Discovery," which was used by the church and states to justify colonial conquests.