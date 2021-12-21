N.S. economy showing signs of recovery, but growth 'uneven' for 2021-22

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says that in November, employment in the province was above pre-pandemic levels, hitting the highest level on record. (SOURCE: Communications Nova Scotia) Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says that in November, employment in the province was above pre-pandemic levels, hitting the highest level on record. (SOURCE: Communications Nova Scotia)

Atlantic Top Stories