N.S. economy showing signs of recovery, but growth 'uneven' for 2021-22

HALIFAX -

Officials say Nova Scotia's economy is showing signs of recovery but the province may continue to deal with uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of the fiscal year.

An update released Tuesday projects total revenue to be $12.8 billion, which is up $1 billion from the budget tabled in March, due in part to higher personal tax and HST revenues.

The province is also forecasting a surplus position of more than $108.2 million for 2021-22, a turnaround from the $585-million deficit projected in the March budget.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says that in November, employment in the province was above pre-pandemic levels, hitting the highest level on record.

He also says, however, that growth is uneven and several sectors remain impacted by the ongoing pandemic, including industries with more face-to-face interaction such as tourism and recreation.

The update forecasts 1.5 per cent growth for the provincial economy in 2022 with economic activity less affected by COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

