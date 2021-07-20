AMHERST, N.S. -- Nova Scotia's Liberals are promising to remove the tolls for non-commercial vehicles with provincial licence plates on a 45-kilometre section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Today's announcement confirmed an earlier promise of the Liberal government to remove the fees on Highway 104, which was delayed last year to pay for improvements to that portion of road leading motorists to New Brunswick.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin made the announcement as protesters heckled him about public health orders restricting travel to New Brunswick during earlier stages of the pandemic.

Rankin is also promising that a re-elected Liberal government would build rest stations and maintenance facilities at the midpoint on both sides of Highway 104.

The leader was accompanied by Cumberland North candidate Bill Casey, a former Liberal MP for the area, who says eliminating the tolls will make life more affordable for residents of the communities bordering New Brunswick.

The incumbent in the riding, Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, was dropped from the Progressive Conservative caucus last month after she posted a video on social media supporting a protest that blocked the highway between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The Tories have not yet announced their candidate in the riding for the Aug. 17 election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.