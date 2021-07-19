GLACE BAY, N.S. -- What's in a name? Plenty if you're a voter in a particular Cape Breton riding in the upcoming Nova Scotia election.

All three declared candidates in the riding of Glace Bay-Dominion share the distinction of being named "John."

"I guess the three Johns is a good laugh," Progressive Conservative candidate John White told CTV Atlantic. White is a teacher who came close to defeating longtime Liberal incumbent Geoff MacLellan during the last election in 2017.

"I guess I got my foot on the gas. I'm going steady. But what I'm hearing at the doors, and what I'm hearing from people communicating to me, I really think I'm in the lead", White said when asked about his chances.

John John McCarthy is trying to keep the seat Liberal red. "First name John, second name John," the rookie candidate explained.

A teacher, and well-known former boxer, McCarthy spent Monday knocking on doors in the "Number 2" neighbourhood of Glace Bay. He, too, finds humour in the campaign against two others who share his name.

"My wife said, only in our riding would we have three candidates -- and four Johns. It was pretty funny," McCarthy told CTV Atlantic.

John Morgan, a longtime former mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, is running for the NDP.

"All of us are trying to distinguish ourselves in one way or another," he said.

Morgan says for voters, having three candidates with the same name could be confusing at first. But, he figures that when it comes time to mark a ballot, people will know which John they want.

"People will be able to sort us out based on the different policies that we have. It's going to be a long campaign, and I think people will know who's who by the end of it," Morgan reasoned.

One thing is for sure, the battle among the three Johns provides a bit of lighthearted humour to the campaign. And, given all three are well-known in their communities, it's expected to be a close race.

Election day in Nova Scotia is Aug. 17.