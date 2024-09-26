ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. elementary student finds needle near school

    Share

    A Lower Sackville, N.S., elementary student came into contact with a needle near her school earlier this week.

    The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said the student found the needle near Sycamore Lane Elementary around 4 p.m. on Monday. She reported it to an administrator at the school and RCMP later conducted a sweep of the area.

    Dawn Chisholm, a Lower Sackville resident, said she has found hundreds of needles in the region.

    “I spoke with (the student’s) mother and she is doing vaccines and treatments and she was in the hospital at the time and will continue to get these vaccines and treatments to prevent HIV and hepatitis,” Chisholm said. “I have been telling politicians it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of now.”

    The RCMP advises people who find needles on public property to not touch them and call 311. Needles on private property will need to be disposed of by the owner.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast

    Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News